CM Punk On WWE Return Hug: I Can Still Feel It

CM Punk shocked the world with his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, a return that fittingly took place in Chicago. Fans in attendance were ecstatic to see the Best in the World in his first appearance at a WWE Premium Live Event in close to a decade.

In a new interview with WGN, Punk opened up about his iconic return. One iconic moment from the night saw a fan embrace Punk and highlight their mutual love for Chicago. For Punk, that moment with the fan was symbolic of how he feels every tim ehe’s in the Windy City.

“It’s like the warm embrace of Chicago as a whole and I can still feel it. I can still feel it today. I love being here.”

Two years later, Punk will walk into Survivor Series: WarGames as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In the interview, Punk said how his reign is an “unexpected treat” and is “literally having the time of my life” in WWE.

At 47 years old, Punk is aware that he is in the latter half of his wrestling career. Reflecting on the future and a life outside the ring, Punk shared that “I know some day, this is all gonna be over, so I’m just enjoying it.” Punk was retired from wrestling for over seven years before his AEW return in 2021.

Punk is ready to do as much as he can as a WWE Superstar and is having a blast in this chapter of his career. But while his role may take him around the world, there’s no place like home for the Chicago-Made Punk.