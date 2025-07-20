CM Punk: WWE Unreal Goes Against Everything I Was Taught

WWE Unreal promises to provide a never-before-seen look at the creative process behind the wrestling juggernaut, though the show’s concept has divided fans. While speaking on the Progressive podcast, CM Punk talked about why he feels uncomfortable with the new show.

“It’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up—and if you’re old school—you protect the business. It’s always been that way.”

Punk believes that WWE Unreal is “exposing the business,” and while he knows that fans know of wrestling’s scripted nature, he feels the new show goes too far. For CM Punk, WWE Unreal is crossing a line he was taught never to cross.

“It’s just really strange for me, at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business. You don’t let the insiders in on all the inside information. It just—it goes against everything I think that was instilled in me when I first started.”

Punk’s opposition did not stop WWE from using him in WWE Unreal and the Best in the World is featured in the trailer. Punk made it clear that filming for Unreal was far from pleasant.

“We watched the trailer right before we came in here, and I immediately—I could feel my face. I’m bright red. I’m sweating. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, geez. Oh boy. Okay. All right. Here it comes.’ I was never sure when they were filming.”

WWE Unreal is set to premiere on July 29. While it promises an unprecedented glimpse into the backstage world of wrestling, CM Punk remains clearly skeptical of the format.