CM Punk Opens Up On Odd But Fun Zootopia 2 Role

CM Punk is part of the cast of Disney’s Zootopia 2, in which he plays a zebra which is also a police officer. This unique role also sees the reigning World Heavyweight Champion team with Roman Reigns who plays his police partner, who is also a zebra.

Appearing at the Zootopia 2 premiere, Punk discussed his role. For Punk, who faced Roman at WrestleMania 41 in April, this role alongside the OTC is both strange but fun.

“Roman Reigns. I’m Zebro Zobrowski, he’s Zebro Zabraxton. So I’m not sure if we’re related or we’re just zebras, but we’re both cops. It’s so odd. It’s odd to play a cop, it’s odd to play a zebra. But it was just so fun, voicing this character, so I’m excited to see it on the big screen.”

This is just Punk’s second animated movie role, and follows on from him playing CM Punkrock in 2015’s The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown! Other live-action acting credits for Punk include 2021’s Jakob’s Wife and 2019’s Girl on the Third Floor.

Zootopia 2 is a sequel to 2016’s Zootopia and sees Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as protagonists Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively. The film, which includes an all-star cast including Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Mae Martin, and Alan Tudyk, will hit cinemas on November 26.