CM Punk’s Saudi Arabia Apology Divides Wrestling Fans

CM Punk’s public apology to Saudi Arabia during WWE Night of Champions weekend has become one of the most talked-about stories in pro wrestling, generating massive discussion across social media and wrestling forums about redemption, career evolution and even hypocrisy.

The controversy stemmed from Punk’s infamous 2020 tweet directed at The Miz, where he told the former WWE Champion to “go suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia.” When confronted by a fan named Mohammed during the Night of Champions kickoff show, Punk took accountability for his past actions.

“This guy wants me to apologize for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago,” Punk said on the WWE Night of Champions kickoff show. “Listen, legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and was crabby, and wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologize to The Miz. Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia.”

Punk continued, explaining his mindset: “I am not perfect by any means. Sometimes, as human beings, we screw up. The beautiful thing is everything is a lesson learned. Now here I am, and you have invited me to your country, and I’m grateful to be here.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praised Punk’s maturity during the post-show, stating he was “incredibly proud” of Punk’s growth as both a performer and person. The apology has sparked intense debate among wrestling fans about whether Punk’s change of heart represents genuine growth or career-driven pragmatism.