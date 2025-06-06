Cody and Brandi Rhodes Won’t Push Daughter Toward Wrestling

Liberty Rhodes, daughter of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, may come from wrestling royalty, but there’s no expectation for her to follow in the family’s footsteps. Speaking with BET, Brandi Rhodes shared that despite being surrounded by the wrestling world, Liberty has yet to actually watch a match.

“She runs around the ring and plays, but she has no idea what’s going on. She’s turning four this month and has never seen a wrestling match. That’s a personal decision. One day she’ll get it—but there’s no pressure.”

With her father Cody, mother Brandi, uncle Dustin Rhodes, and late grandfather Dusty Rhodes all deeply rooted in wrestling, Liberty certainly has the pedigree. Still, her future isn’t being mapped out for her.

“Every time I post her, someone’s like, ‘Next generation!’ And I’m like—maybe not. If she wants to wrestle, sure. But just because her parents did it doesn’t mean she has to.”

While Liberty’s path remains open, her father’s wrestling plans are more defined. Cody Rhodes is set to team with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Brandi will be cheering him on—but both parents are united in letting Liberty choose her own path, wrestling or otherwise.