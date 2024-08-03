Cody Rhodes Has Been Approached By Both Republican And Democratic Parties To Join Politics

Cody Rhodes for president?

Over the years we have seen a number of successful wrestling stars taking advantage of the fame to jump into politics. People such as Jesse Ventura and Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs have made successful transitions while even someone like The Rock has toyed with the idea of running for office.

If The Great One does decide to enter politics, however, he might very well find a familiar face contesting against him, as Cody Rhodes has now shown interest in joining politics as well.

During a recent interview with Gabby LaSpisa, The American Nightmare was asked about the discussion about him potentially running for president one day. Replying to it, the WWE star revealed that he’s actually been approached by both the Democratic and Republican parties with offers:

“So it’s funny that it’s been kind of brought up a bunch lately, because as shocking as this might seem to people, both…we live in a society where it’s really like, you got your Democratic Party, you got your Republican Party. So few get to fall in the moderate range anymore, even though so many of us have a moderate mindset. But I actually got approached by, I won’t say people directly, but I got approached by individuals from both parties about potentially running for an office in Georgia.”

Cody Rhodes Wants To Help People

While Cody Rhodes didn’t provide any further detail on the offer made to him, he did confirm his interest in the possibility. The Undisputed WWE Champion explained that the idea of using his fame to help people is appealing to him:

“That’s probably as far as I can say, but it’s something that was really genuinely appealing. Here’s what’s appealing to me, politics is policy. Policy is one thing to me. But the idea that you can take your sphere of influence, whatever, this modicum of fame that wrestling and sports entertainment gave me to help people. Seems like the greatest gift. Again, I don’t know if it’s something…. depending on how long I stay in this game. I don’t want to outstay my welcome, but that’s something that’s become very appealing, especially when presented to me, the possibilities that could come.”

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his WWE title against Solo Sikoa at the SummerSlam PPV this Saturday. A big change was made to this match during the latest SmackDown. You can read more about it here.