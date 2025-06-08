Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso After MITB Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso both spoke to the crowd after their victory in the Money In The Bank main event from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The duo went up against the team of John Cena and Logan Paul at the show. The American Nightmare was able to pin Cena in the end thanks to a returning R Truth. The PPV went off air with the winners standing tall in the ring while John and Logan Paul looked on in disbelief.

The losing team left the arena not long after the PPV went off air. Both Cody and Jey, however, remained in the ring for a while. Rhodes mentioned how this was his first match since his WrestleMania 41 loss, and he told the fans that there couldn’t have been a better place for it.

The former AEW star then mentioned Uso’s upcoming title defence against Gunther on Monday’s Raw before handing him the mic. The world champ cut a very short promo, leading people to a Yeet before leaving the ring:

While Truth’s return benefited Cody and Jey, the whole thing has become a little bit of a controversy after Triple H claimed that it was all part of the show.

The son of the WWE star reacted to his father’s return on Instagram. His story all but confirms that the release was not a work and R-Truth has actually been offered a new contract. You can check out more about it here.