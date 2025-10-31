Watch: Cody Rhodes Holds Special Birthday Celebration After SmackDown Goes Off Air

A lot happened after this week’s SmackDown.

The go-home show for tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event came live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A number of stars were seen in themed costumes for this Halloween special episode of the show.

The main event was a contract signing segment between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes before their Undisputed WWE Championship match this weekend.

Cody ended up offering a unique stipulation for this match after Drew refused to sign the contract. The broadcast ended with McIntyre putting his opponent through a table and standing tall.

What Happened After SmackDown

The Scottish Psychopath left the ring after the show went off the air, but the WWE Champion stayed. Rhodes cut a promo and brought in veteran WWE cameraman Stu to the ring for a special birthday celebration.

The former AEW star got the crowd to sign happy birthday to the longtime WWE employee. Rhodes then put the WWE title belt on Stu and even lifted him up on his shoulders to complete the celebration.

This wasn’t the end of the night for the crowd in attendance, as they also got to witness a Trick or Treat Street Fight between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa as a dark match after SmackDown.

The ring was surrounded by various Halloween decorations for this match. Knight won the bout in the end after delivering a BFT on a pumpkin to Sikoa.