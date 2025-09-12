Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes talked about his time away after SmackDown went off air.

This week’s episode of the Blue Branded show came live from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The main event of the show saw Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton in a singles bout.

The two former world champions did not go easy on each other and The Viper got busted open the hard way during the bout. In the end, McIntyre was able to defeat Orton with a Claymore for the pin.

The Scottish Psychopath did not stop there, however, and he brought Randy out of the ring. Drew lined him up next to the announce desk to take him out for good. Before he could do so however, Cody Rhodes’ music hit and the Undisputed WWE Champion made his return.

What Happened After SmackDown

The American Nightmare fought off McIntyre with some punches and a Cody Cutter. As Drew retreated, the former AEW star took the mic and challenged the Scottish star for a match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PPV.

The show ended with Cody issuing the challenge but the WWE champion stayed around for a little bit longer. He cut a short promo talking about the birth of his new baby girl as well as his street fighter role.

The new face of WWE kissed the company’s logo on the mat after finishing his promo, and then hyped up the crowd for a bit before finally leaving.