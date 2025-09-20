Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After WrestlePalooza Went Off Air

Cody Rhodes made an interesting reference after WrestlePalooza went off air.

WWE presented the first PPV of their ESPN deal tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show featured big names such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and AJ Lee in action.

The main event of the PPV saw Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a physical match. This came after Drew put Cody out of action for a few weeks with a brutal kick through the table.

The Scottish Warrior tried to recreate the spot to win the title at the PPV. Cody escaped at the last minute this time, however, leaving his opponent to take the fall.

What Happened After WrestlePalooza

The damage ended up costing Drew the match as his legs gave out while trying to deliver a Claymore kick after this spot. The defending champion took advantage of the situation and he then won the match using a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes.

McIntyre was seen being attended by medical staff at the ringside while Cody celebrated his victory in the ring to end the main broadcast. The Scottish Star continued selling his injury after the PPV and was helped to the back after the show.

Cody Rhodes on the other hand, stayed around to cut a promo about the start of the ESPN era. He first thanked the fans. Rhodes then claimed that they strategically chose to hold this PPV in the US, potentially referencing the announcement of WrestleMania coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027.