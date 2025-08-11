Why Cody Rhodes Sometimes Says No to Autographs

Cody Rhodes has signed countless autographs over his career, but the WWE Champion is laying down the rules about when he won’t sign. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rhodes discussed the difference of being approached by genuine fans, and those trying to make money off him.

“If I’m by myself and I’ve flown into an airport offsite, that the only way you would know is if you looked up my manifest… that is definitely going to come with a snarkier version of me.”

While Cody is not a fan of people tracking his flight manifest just to get items sold for profit, he typically signs anyway, wanting the situation to end quickly. Even though he’s willing to deal with professional autograph hounds, Cody made it clear there’s one time where his answer will always be no.

“My only no is if I’m with the kiddo… It’s not possible in this moment. That is her time. And I have to give her her time, that’s my daughter.”

The topic of autographs and those hounding talent has become more prevalent in recent years. Following ‘fans’ hounding Rey Mysterio and a video attempting to make the beloved star look bad, multiple wrestlers imposed stricter rules about what and when they autograph.

For Rhodes, his focus is on making sure his daughter gets his full attention when they’re together. While Cody is grateful for fans who appreciate his efforts, there is a right time and a wrong time to approach the American Nightmare.





