Cody Rhodes Reveals Alternate Career Path He Considered After 2016 WWE Exit

Cody Rhodes’ post-WWE run could have looked very different.

The Undisputed WWE Champion recently had an interview with All The Smoke podcast. During the session, he talked about things such as the future of the Final Boss character in WWE, when he plans to end his wrestling career and more.

The AEW co-founder was also asked about his decision to leave WWE in 2016 due to creative frustrations and if he ever doubted himself during his time away. Cody Rhodes confirmed that he had his doubts, and revealed that he considered an alternate career as an amateur wrestling coach during this time:

“Oh my gosh, all the time. I thought about going and getting a degree because in Georgia, if you have a degree, you can be a wrestling coach. I was really into amateur wrestling [as a kid]. I was the only one in my family who did folkstyle, freestyle, Greco-Roman. I thought I’d be a really good coach.”

I Doubted Myself: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is a decorated amateur wrestler with two state-level high school championships in Georgia before his WWE signing. He wrestled against fellow WWE star Xavier Woods during this time as well and made his life hell, according to the New Day star.

The American Nightmare who got married to Brandi Rhodes in September 2013, discussed how this was the first time he thought about a plan B because of his family responsibilities:

“And I never thought about a plan B, so that was the first time plan B came up. You’re married at the time, no children just yet, but looking to start a family, And you can’t start a family with just nothing, you know, or a little bit of savings here and there from my time with WWE. But I doubted myself. I feel like I doubted myself every step of the journey.”

Thankfully for the current champion, he didn’t have to dive too deep into alternate career paths. He had a successful run on the independent circuit, before the creation of AEW and his triumphant WWE return in 2022.