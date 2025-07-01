Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After Raw Went Off Air

Jey Uso helped Cody Rhodes celebrate his birthday after Raw.

The Main Event of this week’s episode of the Monday night show from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, saw the duo of Bron Breakker & “Big” Bronson Reed taking on Penta & Sami Zayn.

Breakker hit Sami with a spear outta nowhere after a chaotic match, and he then pinned the wrestling veteran to pick up the victory for his team. The heel duo were not finished with Zayn, and they looked to deliver the 747 splash on him after the bout until Jey Uso made the save.

The babyfaces cleared the ring and stood tall to end the show. This wasn’t the end of the night however, as WWE also taped this Friday’s SmackDown on the same night as well.

What Happened After Raw

Cody Rhodes did his usual routine after the second taping. He invited a kid from the audience in the ring and gifted him a signed wight belt.

Though The American Nightmare wasn’t alone. Uso joined him in the ring and he helped the former AEW star celebrate by bringing out a cake and leading the crowd in singing him happy birthday.

Jey ended up dropping the cake, however, before Cody could get a taste. Though the Birthday Boy did not let the cake go to waste. He picked it up and teased smashing it into Uso’s face before smearing his own face to end the night.