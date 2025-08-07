Cody Rhodes Believes Brock Lesnar ‘Fits Right In’ With WWE’s New Direction

Cody Rhodes has reacted to Brock Lesnar’s WWE return.

The company made the controversial decision to bring the Beast Incarnate back during the SummerSlam event this past Sunday. Lesnar, who has been named in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon was kept away from WWE TV for over 18 months because of it. Reports suggest that WWE legal gave their ok to bring the former world champion back a few weeks ago and the officials then contacted him for the comeback.

The WWE Quarterback opened up about Brock Lesnar’s appearance while talking to ESPN after the announcement of WWE’s new PLE deal with the network. Cody Rhodes first discussed how WWE has been making an effort to bring athletes from different sports into the sports entertainment world:

“One of the things we held were tryouts going into SummerSlam weekend, and you have so many NIL athletes. You have so many people who are coming from the world of sport. Tiffany Stratton is a great example of someone on our roster now who came from the world of sport and was grown into becoming a professional wrestler and part of the sports entertainment world.”

Fits Right In: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes claimed that with Brock Lesnar’s history of success in amateur wrestling and MMA, he fits right in the direction the company is taking:

“Brock — somebody who’s an NCAA Champion, a UFC Heavyweight Champion — he fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in, in terms of sport meeting entertainment. Also, I should point out: the last person who beat Brock Lesnar is standing right here.”

The American Nightmare was the last person to wrestle Lesnar before his WWE hiatus. They had a series of matches ending with a 2023 SummerSlam match won by Rhodes.