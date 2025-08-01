That’s a Crime: Cody Rhodes Accuses Bron Breakker of Committing Locker Room Misdemeanor

Cody Rhodes has accused Bron Breakker of committing a locker room crime.

The former Undisputed Champion recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote the upcoming SummerSlam PPV. During the interview, he was asked about the unwritten rules of wrestling and what are some deeds for talents that can be classified as a misdemeanor or a felony by his fellow professionals.

The American Nightmare noted how top stars are always expected to sign a stack of photos before every show, and disturbing them in this act is considered a crime:

“Every night, if you’re doing pretty well, they give you a stack of 8x10s. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. If you ever watch John [Cena], myself, CM Punk does it as well. Hundreds of 8x10s that you gotta get signed before doors. So once you’re in stride, a misdemeanor is to come up and try to talk or shake that person’s hand, once they’re in stride.”

That’s A No: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes went on to reveal someone who is guilty of this, naming Bron Breakker as a talent who always commits this misdemeanor:

“And we’ve got a newbie who’s gonna be a huge star and that’s Bron Breakker, one of the famous Steiner family. Dude comes up, headlocks you, puts you in a hug, real touchy. That’s a no. That’s a crime. I’m in the midst of this. That’s a crime.”

The former world champion also named things such as going through other talents’ bag, or sitting your family in the front only for them to not react to the show as felonies within the wrestling business.