Cody Rhodes Builds His Ultimate Pro Wrestler Using Legends And Current Star

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently sat down for a fiery interview where he was asked to construct his “ultimate pro wrestler” by selecting different superstars for various key attributes. His selections included a mix of Hall of Fame legends and one “super controversial choice” from the current roster.

Appearing on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, Rhodes began his build by selecting the look. In a move he predicted would get a “collective groan” from wrestling social media, he chose a young, up-and-coming superstar.

For the other categories, Rhodes looked to some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, selecting from a pool of legends that included his former rival, his mentor, and two of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era.

“Look. I’m going to make a super controversial choice. People right now, you’re going to hear the collective groan of wrestling social media and the IWC. Look, I’m going with a young guy, Austin Theory. When you check the box of oh, he looks great, we could teach him. Mic skills, they need edge. Yeah, they need 8 Mile. They need you to bring it down. And you have to be sharper than that person. I’d probably say, a combination, and you can pick either or, of a John Cena, who will never allow someone to top him, or a Mr. Heyman. Because that’s a different level of thought. Everything you’re saying is mattering in this moment. He’s judging you. He’s also enjoying it. He’s also planning for you. By the time I’m done with this sentence, he’s got a path for me. And I’m either with him or against him. Technical wrestling, probably Bret Hart. It wasn’t just the moves. It was the punches, the forearms. The best finishing move. I’d say it’s probably a tossup between Stone Cold Stunner and Hogan’s leg drop.”