Cody Rhodes Crowns Himself ‘Nightmare King’ Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown

Cody Rhodes has unveiled his latest persona transformation, evolving from “The American Nightmare” to the “Nightmare King” ahead of his SummerSlam 2025 championship rematch with John Cena.

Rhodes announced the change via Twitter with an image of himself holding the King of the Ring crown, declaring simply: “Nightmare King @WWE.” WWE’s official account responded with “We’re speechless…”

Master of Reinvention

Rhodes, a master storyteller who has utilized numerous personas throughout his career, strategically combines his iconic “American Nightmare” identity with his recent King of the Ring victory. The timing is deliberate—Rhodes faces the nemesis who took his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a controversial finish involving Travis Scott.

Rhodes earned his crown by defeating longtime friend Randy Orton at Night of Champions on June 28, showcasing a more aggressive edge. The victory guaranteed his SummerSlam title shot and made him one of only seven superstars to win both the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring while also being WWE Champion.

The Stakes

After acknowledging fan disappointment with their WrestleMania encounter, Rhodes has promised to “get them to the finish line” at SummerSlam. The “Nightmare King” persona signals a darker, more determined approach as he seeks redemption against Cena, now wrestling’s most decorated champion with 17 world titles.

As SummerSlam approaches, one thing is certain: the Nightmare King is coming for his throne.