Cody Rhodes: ‘Dominik Mysterio Is a Future World Champion’

Championship gold is in the future for Dominik Mysterio, at least according to the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. On social media, Rhodes shared a photo of himself alongside Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. In the caption, Rhodes made reference to himself and Priest both being world title holders and branded Dominik a future champion.

Mysterio is already a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his father Rey. The pair won the titles in 2021 in a historic victory that made them the first father-son duo to win tag team gold in WWE. The pair would hold the titles until July 2021 when they lost them to The Usos, kicking off the pair’s record-breaking lengthy reign with the gold.

Mysterio is also a former two-time NXT North American Champion, having won the gold in 2023. Mysterio’s first victory marked the end of Wes Lee’s record-breaking run with the gold, while his second saw him dethrone future NXT Champion Trick Williams. It was during this run that Dominik again made history by headlining RAW, SmackDown and WWE NXT in the same week.

Since arriving in WWE, Dominik has consistently proven himself as an in-ring performer and as one of the more charismatic members of the roster. Will ‘Dirty Dom’ hold title gold again, perhaps joining his ‘deadbeat dad’ as a WWE World Champion? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the career of Dominik Mysterio.