Unique Stipulation Added To Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre Match At SNME

An interesting stipulation has been added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured a contract signing segment between the two stars. McIntyre, however, refused to sign the deal on account of the champion’s advantage. This came after Cody got himself disqualified in their championship match a couple weeks ago.

In response, the Undisputed Champion offered a unique stipulation to his opponent for their match. Cody Rhodes announced that he would lose the title if he got counted out or disqualified on Saturday night.

The two stars then finally completed the contract signing and took more verbal shots at each other afterwards. The segment ended with Drew putting his opponent through the table and standing tall with the belt.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Card

The latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on November 1 from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Only 4 matches have been announced for the show which you can check out below: