Drew McIntyre Sets Sights On WWE Title & Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes regained the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025, but his reign will be short-lived if Drew McIntyre has his way. Speaking to the Wrestling Republic, McIntyre made clear he has his eyes on the American Nightmare.

“I want to be the one to take the title off him and teach him the hard way the reality of the wrestling world, the reality of the world.”

McIntyre and Rhodes have a long history and briefly held the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2010. For McIntyre, there is a world of difference between the two, despite their similarities.

“[We’re at] different destinations. Where I open my eyes to the truth of it — so many things — and he’s so desperate to be liked, so desperate for attention.”

McIntyre claimed that Rhodes is “still in the mindset I was in, in 2020,” a year McIntyre captured the WWE Championship twice. Now, McIntyre has a far more dangerous mindset, one he believes will lead him to a third reign.

Rhodes’ initial reign as WWE Champion lasted for over a year before his crushing loss at WrestleMania 41. Now with gold around his waist again, Rhodes will once again see how winning a title and keeping one are very different things.