Cody Rhodes Reacts To Emotional SummerSlam Entrance With Dusty Rhodes Tribute

Cody Rhodes has commented on his SummerSlam entrance.

The American Nightmare has always been vocal about his love and respect for his dad and late wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. This emotion was on display once again during his SummerSlam entrance, which featured a special Dusty tribute in the form of one of his classic promos.

Dusty Rhodes “The view never changes” promo that was used Cody’s entrance. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/t9o2QTv8qs — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) August 4, 2025

WHAT AN EPIC TRIBUTE TO DUSTY RHODES FOR CODY RHODES' ENTRANCE ???#Summerslam pic.twitter.com/eZDZZYAfJA — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) August 4, 2025

During the SummerSlam post-show, Cody Rhodes talked about this. The new Undisputed Champion revealed that it was his idea but he gave credit to the WWE team for the execution:

“You’ve got a really wonderful — Brian in the truck and you have Triple H. I had an idea of maybe some words that could describe the journey of a champion. The words of somebody describing the chase. The words they used — the words they used were his words.”

I Can Feel Him With Me: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes claimed that the words used for his entrance is his favorite Dusty Rhodes quote, and it made him feel like the wrestling legend was with him for his big win over John Cena at the show: