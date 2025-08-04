Cody Rhodes Reacts To Emotional SummerSlam Entrance With Dusty Rhodes Tribute

Cody Rhodes has commented on his SummerSlam entrance.
The American Nightmare has always been vocal about his love and respect for his dad and late wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. This emotion was on display once again during his SummerSlam entrance, which featured a special Dusty tribute in the form of one of his classic promos.
During the SummerSlam post-show, Cody Rhodes talked about this. The new Undisputed Champion revealed that it was his idea but he gave credit to the WWE team for the execution:
“You’ve got a really wonderful — Brian in the truck and you have Triple H. I had an idea of maybe some words that could describe the journey of a champion. The words of somebody describing the chase. The words they used — the words they used were his words.”
I Can Feel Him With Me: Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes claimed that the words used for his entrance is his favorite Dusty Rhodes quote, and it made him feel like the wrestling legend was with him for his big win over John Cena at the show:
“And ‘The view never changes’ is my favorite thing he ever said because it’s so accurate. And no matter what you do here, it’s so hard to climb and to put that view in a different perspective, and to try and lead the way he suggested.
I can’t have him here with me, but in a moment like that I can feel him with me. And that’s a blessing, I’m lucky to have that. It’s like he came down to the ring with me in a way.”