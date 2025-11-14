Cody Rhodes Gives High Praise To Standout Non-WWE Wrestler

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE veteran Natalya have heaped praise on a top star from outside the company, calling her ‘one of the best in the world’. Earlier this year, Natalya debuted her new character outside of WWE, competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII over WrestleMania weekend. Her opponent in that critically praised match was Japanese joshi star Miyu Yamashita.

Speaking to Cody Rhodes on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Natalya opened up on her experience wrestling Yamashita.

Natalya said, “The girl I wrestled, Miyu Yamashita, she’s one of the best female wrestlers that’s not signed by WWE, but she’s one of the best in the world.” Cody noted, “She’s one of the best in the world, she’s amazing, so incredible shoutout to her, but don’t sell yourself short. There’s two names on the marquee.”

Natalya added, “She was phenomenal but you’re right, the magic was in us working together.” The conversation, in which both praised Yamashita, led the current Undisputed WWE Champion to ask about her future.

Cody said, “Is she gonna come work here?” Natalya responded, “She better. Miyu, Miyu Yamashita. She’s a badass.”

Miyu Yamashita is one of the top stars of Japan’s TJPW promotion and has made numerous appearances in the United States for companies such as AEW and on the independent circuit. While she is not currently signed to WWE, the ongoing partnership between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA Wrestling has shown that crossover appearances are more possible now than ever before.