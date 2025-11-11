Cody Rhodes Hits Milestone As WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has reached a milestone as the current WWE Champion, having held the title for 100 days. Rhodes’ current run as a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion began with his victory over John Cena at SummerSlam earlier this year. His previous reign as Undisputed WWE Champion lasted 378 days.

Rhodes is now looking ahead to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29. The main event for the Raw brand was set after a chaotic brawl on last night’s episode.

The November 10 edition of WWE Raw saw World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk attacked by Logan Paul, who was joined by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jey Uso and, moments later, Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to even the odds and save Punk.

This brawl set the stage for the titular men’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. The team captained by Rhodes will consist of himself, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn. They will face the team of The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

Rhodes was last in action on the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, where his title defense against Aleister Black was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre’s interference led to him receiving a storyline suspension.

While Rhodes has a full slate of main roster challengers, NXT Champion Ricky Saints has also shared his hope for a match. In a recent interview, Saints mentioned his history with Rhodes in AEW and stated his desire for an “AEW rematch” between the pair.