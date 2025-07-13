Cody Rhodes Was ‘Honored’ To Be Part of WWE’s Latest Saudi Arabia Trip

Cody Rhodes has flimsy defence to WWE’s Saudi Arabian shows.

The company’s relationship with the Kingdom came under scrutiny once again when tensions flared up between Israel and Iran just days before the Night of Champions PPV last month. While a ceasefire was reached before the show, it made fans everywhere else question WWE’s visits to the Middle Eastern country.

The WWE quarterback gave his opinion on the matter during a recent interview with Boston Herald. Cody Rhodes criticized what he called the ‘gotcha culture’ of fans, claiming that it shouldn’t be anyone’s business:

“That is a responsibility to our fan base, I don’t want to be negative, but I will say there is this whole ‘gotcha culture’ over who is a Democrat, who is a Republican, who is a moderate, and who people support. None of these things really should be anybody’s business – because our business is going where our show goes, which is all over the world, and hopefully bringing people together. WWE is a non-partisan brand. We go where the show goes.”

The American Nightmare claimed that seeing the enthusiasm of the fans in Saudi Arabia was one of the biggest eye-opening moments for him. Per Cody Rhodes, there is similarity between the fandom of people in the middle east and in Europe and he felt ‘so honored, especially in tumultuous times, to be able to go.’

Cody competed in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions where he defeated Randy Orton. The win earned him the right to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV next month.