Cody Rhodes Addresses “Complicated” Hulk Hogan on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes didn’t shy away from the proverbial elephant in the room in his tribute to Hulk Hogan during the July 25, SmackDown. WWE honored Hulk Hogan following his death at age 71 with a ten-bell salute, tribute video, and speech by Triple H to open the show.

In his own promo, Rhodes discussed Hogan’s death and admitted that there were “complicated details” to Hogan’s legacy. Though Hogan didn’t address ‘complications’ including Hogan’s racist remarks of several lies, what he said remained clear.

“Yesterday, WWE and pro wrestling lost one of its giant names, like Hulk Hogan. I know there are complicated details here, but what is not complicated are his contributions to WWE. That is undeniable. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

WWE has avoided bringing up Hogan’s racist remarks since his passing, with a statement by Chelsea Green being the closest an active talent has gotten to facing the topic head on. Rhodes’ tribute marked one of the night’s most nuanced moments—balancing respect for Hogan’s profound influence with an honest nod to the complexity surrounding his history.

Rhodes would then pivot to addressing his WWE title match at SummerSlam, an event that Hogan headlined several times. The American Nightmare will battle John Cena on the show’s second night.