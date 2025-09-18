Cody Rhodes: “I Need A Roman Reigns”

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has named Roman Reigns as the most significant rival of his entire career. Since his return to WWE in 2022, “The American Nightmare” has been on a history-making run, culminating in his epic, multi-year story to capture the championship that had eluded his family. At the center of that story was Roman Reigns, whose historic reign as champion served as the final boss for Rhodes’s quest to win the title.

While Rhodes has had notable feuds with other top stars, he believes his respectful but intense competition with Reigns is what defines his current era. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Rhodes was asked to name the biggest feud of his career and did not hesitate to name “The Tribal Chief.”

“In my career for sure is going to be Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns held the center of all of wrestling for a while when I went out there and did everything and tried to make as much noise and create all kinds of different worlds, he held the center, he was WWE’s guy and he stayed their guy. I came in as a disruptor and no matter how you look at it — wrestling is as real as it gets or you just look at it as the show — that competition between us is filled with respect. That’s the one that I’m always having to keep an eye out for, even as WWE Champion. Roman any day can step in and be the face of the company. We just did a movie together, which is crazy, the fact that we’re in this movie. Roman keeps me on my toes and I hope he’s around for years to come. I need a Roman Reigns.”

The rivalry between the two men was headlined by their back-to-back main events at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. They last shared a ring at the Bad Blood premium live event in October 2024, where they teamed up to defeat two members of The Bloodline.