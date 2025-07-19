John Cena Tries to Back Out of SummerSlam, Stipulation Added

The July 18 episode of WWE SmackDown delivered a major development on the road to WWE SummerSlam, one that’ll effect John Cena and Cody Rhodes. In the closing segment, the Undisputed WWE Champion and his challenger met in the ring for what was expected to be a routine contract signing, before a violent stipulation was announced.

Cena entered the ring to deliver what he called “bad news.” Cena announced he would not be competing at SummerSlam, citing obligations to a major Netflix film project and feeling “emotionally exhausted.”

“We all feel it is best that I don’t compete at SummerSlam.”

Cena offered alternatives like “Paris or Perth” for the rematch but was adamant he wouldn’t be wrestling at SummerSlam, claiming his decision was “best for business.” Cody, visibly frustrated, demanded that Cena sign the contract. Cena refused, thanking Cody for understanding, but reiterating he wouldn’t sign.

Rhodes chased Cena outside the ring and dragged him back. Cena responded by slamming Cody into the steel steps. But once they returned to the ring, Cody reversed a title shot attempt from Cena, grabbed the championship belt, and struck Cena with it.

Cody then climbed the top rope, leaped onto Cena binder-in-hand, and forced him to sign the contract by placing the pen in his hand and guiding it to paper. With that dramatic moment, the match was made official—and Cody revealed it will be a street fight.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in WWE history.