Cody Rhodes On What Will Happen If John Cena Leaves As WWE Champion

John Cena has vowed to leave WWE as champion, forcing the company to create a new ‘toy’ for Superstars to battle over. If that happens, WWE will lose pover six decades of history and legacy associated with the real WWE Championship, a threat Cody Rhodes isn’t taking lightly.

Speaking to the Boston Herald, Rhodes acknowledged Cena’s status as one of the greatest to ever grace a WWE ring. Rhodes can’t help but speculate as to what WWE will be forced to do if John’s vow to ruin wrestling comes to fruition.

“John Cena is the greatest champion in wrestling history. It’s foolish to think he’s handing out any torches. He wants to go out like a warrior, or he will leave with the title, then we’ll have to have some silly tournament or something that I can prevent here and now.”

Cody, who lost the title to John at WrestleMania, has a chance to make things right at SummerSlam. After winning the King of the Ring crown, Rhodes will challenge Cena at the August PLE, a match that he knows won’t be easy.

“You have to beat him to grab that torch. Hit him where the ref can count to 100 if he wants. It honors his legacy to give him that as a warrior.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place as a two-night event on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium.