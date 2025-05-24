Cody Rhodes Attacks John Cena In WWE SNME Return, Teases Tag Match

Cody Rhodes made an emphatic return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and wasted no time in confronting his nemesis John Cena.

During the show’s main event, Jey Uso defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. When it appeared that Jey had the match won, Cena emerged and took out the referee. John proceeded to attack Jey, a follow-up from their earlier backstage segment in which John said Paul winning the gold would ‘ruin wrestling.’

Cena’s attack was cut short by the returning Rhodes in his first appearance since WrestleMania 41. With Rhodes neutralizing the ‘Unseen Seventeen,’ Jey was able to score the win on Paul after a Spear.

After the match, Rhodes declared that Cena has been ruining things for long enough. Highlighting that the battle lines have been drawn with Cena and Paul on one side, and himself and Jey on the other, Rhodes declared “We’ll see you at Money in the Bank!”

Money in the Bank will take place on June 7, with the card already building to one of the most exciting PLEs of the year. Now, fans can expect a massive tag match next month between four huge Superstars.