Cody Rhodes’ July 2025 WWE Tour Dates

As Cody Rhodes gears up for a monumental clash with John Cena at SummerSlam, fans are eagerly anticipating their rematch the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes, fresh from his victory over Randy Orton at Night of Champions, has solidified his July schedule, appearing on SmackDown on the 11th, 18th, and 25th, and participating in WWE Supershows across Texas and Mexico.

This month’s “American Nightmare Tour” dates include:

July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN

July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX

July 19 – SuperShow in Corpus Christi, TX

July 20 – SuperShow in Edinburg, TX

July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH

July 26 – SuperShow in Mexico City, MX

July 27 – SuperShow in Monterrey, MX

Rhodes’ determination is palpable as he prepares to headline SummerSlam on August 3, aiming to dethrone Cena and write the next chapter in his story. This high-profile matchup is not just a battle for the championship but a continuation of a deeply personal rivalry that began earlier this year.

Rhodes’ path to SummerSlam is not just about the title but about proving he can get back to the top of the mountain after getting knocked off in dramatic fashion.