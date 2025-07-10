Cody Rhodes Reveals Painful Lesson From His WrestleMania 38 Return

Cody Rhodes has explained why he doesn’t take people under his wing anymore.
The American Nightmare invited his good friend Ricky Saints for a chat on his podcast recently. During the discussion, Saints, who left AEW for NXT earlier this year, mentioned that his career might have advanced more if someone had taken him under his wing like Cody did with MJF.
Responding to it, the former Undisputed Champion claimed that his work with MJF was all a story. Rhodes then mentioned how there were people who took him under their wing when he first came up to the main roster:
“I had a really great mentor. In multiple, Randy Orton, shockingly, John Cena. All these guys, once I came up in 2007, 2008, took me under their wing in the way you’re talking about. I am shy to do so.”
I Thought That’s A Lesson: Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes then went on to explain why he is not very enthusiastic about becoming mentor to people anymore, mentioning how very few of his former partners reached out to him upon his successful WWE return:
“And the reason is because and you already know this, when I was off in the wilderness and started my own deal with, the team that I had and they were wonderful teammates and helped me create it, I made everybody my BFF. I made everybody my number one.
When I came up on the stage at WrestleMania 38, I was warmly received by, 80 something thousand people. That was a wonderful feeling, but I can tell you none of those people, I want to just flat out say none, but you could probably count on one hand, messaged me.
And I thought that’s a lesson. There’s a lesson, and it’s not that I wanted anything from it. But that’s why I’m trepidatious to jump in the water and say, ‘Hey kid, you’re with me.'”