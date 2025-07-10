Cody Rhodes Reveals Painful Lesson From His WrestleMania 38 Return

Cody Rhodes has explained why he doesn’t take people under his wing anymore.

The American Nightmare invited his good friend Ricky Saints for a chat on his podcast recently. During the discussion, Saints, who left AEW for NXT earlier this year, mentioned that his career might have advanced more if someone had taken him under his wing like Cody did with MJF.

Responding to it, the former Undisputed Champion claimed that his work with MJF was all a story. Rhodes then mentioned how there were people who took him under their wing when he first came up to the main roster:

“I had a really great mentor. In multiple, Randy Orton, shockingly, John Cena. All these guys, once I came up in 2007, 2008, took me under their wing in the way you’re talking about. I am shy to do so.”

I Thought That’s A Lesson: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes then went on to explain why he is not very enthusiastic about becoming mentor to people anymore, mentioning how very few of his former partners reached out to him upon his successful WWE return: