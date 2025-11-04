Cody Rhodes: Logan Paul Is A ‘Huge Part Of WWE’

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed his honest opinion of Logan Paul. Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and has had 24 matches in his career so far.

A handful of those matches have involved Cody Rhodes, as they faced each other one-on-one at King of the Ring 2024 for Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Title. They have also faced each other twice in tag team action in 2025. In a new interview with ALL THE SMOKE, Cody Rhodes stated that he thinks Paul is wonderful, but joked that he always gets “canceled” for praising him.

“Every time I do an interview… you basically get mini-canceled and uncanceled on a weekly basis for something you say. A long-form pod(cast), you’re gonna say something wrong. Logan has so many people who don’t like him. And I think he’s wonderful. He works super hard, he asks the right questions, he’s big, jacked, strong, unbelievably athletic. A little bit arrogant, sure, but you’re in wrestling, this isn’t a timid world.”

Rhodes then jokingly backtracked before praising both Paul brothers as “smart businessmen.” “But I always say that and people are like, ‘Ugh.’ So what I’ll say now is I think Logan sucks (laughs). I think he sucks. I want Jake. Those two are setting the world on fire. I’ve seen Dana White on Logan’s pod, there’s a softening to them, and not just a softening of, ‘Oh they’re okay guys,’ they’re really smart businessmen. I’d like to know Jake a little bit more because I really enjoy Logan.”

Rhodes shared a private detail about Paul’s willingness to learn, noting that he is “all ears” and a “sponge” when it comes to advice about his matches. “Here’s something I like about Logan, I hope he doesn’t mind me sharing this – Logan doesn’t need necessarily to listen to everybody. Any time I’ve ever told him something about, ‘Hmm, this in the match,’ man, he’s all ears. Sponge. Really taking it in.”

“Maybe those are just private convos, but that’s how I know, okay, he’s gonna go further. I think Logan’s a huge part of WWE moving forward.”