Watch: Cody Rhodes Gifts Custom WWE Title At 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

While Roman Reigns was making his triumphant WWE return at the latest episode of Raw, his arch rival Cody Rhodes was busy promoting the company elsewhere.

The American Nightmare made a surprise appearance at the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta in his signature look, and he even cut a promo.

The former WWE champion also brought a custom WWE title belt with him, which featured the MLB logo. Cody gifted it to Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who won the Derby with 54 total home runs.

Pretty cool touch by MLB to bring out Cody Rhodes to get the crowd ready for the finale. pic.twitter.com/k0PFZxKfX2 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 15, 2025

Adrenaline in my soul ?@WWE superstar Cody Rhodes gave out the #HRDerby belt to Cal Raleigh in his hometown of Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/yX5BG0Us5n — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2025

Cody Rhodes last wrestled during the Night of Champions PPV last month, where he defeated Randy Orton to win the King of The Ring tournament.

The win also earns him a shot at John Cena’s WWE Championship. This WrestleMania 41 rematch between the two WWE stars is set for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, does not have a match announced for the PPV yet. He looked to be set for a match against Seth Rollins at the show but the latter’s recent injury puts a doubt over these plans.

The Tribal Chief still went after Seth’s partners in his WWE return tonight, so it’s possible that we’ll see him facing Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed at the show instead.