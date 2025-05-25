Cody Rhodes Confirms Big Money In The Bank Match After SNME Return

Cody Rhodes has confirmed his return match.

WWE presented the second Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The main event of the show saw Jey Uso defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.

After getting a nearfall from a Samoan Drop, Jey delivered a splash from the top rope, and he looked all set to win the match. However John Cena who had a run in with Uso earlier in the night showed up and pulled the referee out of the ring before he could complete the count.

The 17-time world champion then started beating the former Bloodline star until Kingdom hit. As the crowd sang his theme, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for the first time since his WrestleMania 41 loss.

Cody Rhodes Confirms Return Match For Saturday Night’s Main Event

The American Nightmare got the upper hand on Cena and he sent John out of the ring with a Cross Rhodes. Logan Paul tried to take Rhodes down with his Brass Knuckles but the YouTube star ended up eating a spear from Uso.

The World champ went on top again and delivered another splash. The referee finally woke up and counted the pin, allowing Jey to retain his title.

Cody Rhodes then grabbed the mic to address Cena. He told the Cenation Leader that he had ruined wrestling enough and announced that he’ll be teaming with Jey to face Cena and Paul at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV on June 7.

The duo of John Cena and Logan Paul left afterward but Rhodes and Uso remained in the ring. You can check out what they did after the show went off air here.