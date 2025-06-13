Cody Rhodes And More Advance In King and Queen of The Ring on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is among the names that advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at tonight’s SmackDown from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

WWE held 4 first-round matches for the ongoing tournaments. On the women’s side, we first saw Jade Cargill defeating “Michin” Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven to advance to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Alexa Bliss did the same in the second qualifying match. She defeated Charlotte Flair, Candice LeRae and Alba Fyre to advance to the next stage.

Cargill will now face Roxanne Perez in the semi finals at next week’s SmackDown, after Perez won her own first round match on Raw. Bliss, on the other hand, will have to wait for the match between Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez to know who she will face.

On the men’s side, Randy Orton was the first to advance during the night. He defeated Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight for the spot. The Viper will have to overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn to advance to the finals.

Cody Rhodes won his qualifying match in the main event of the show, defeating Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest for the spot. His next opponent will be among Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, Rusev, and Sheamus, all of whom will be fighting in a first-round match of their own.