First Trailer Shows Cody Rhodes in “The Naked Gun” Reboot Alongside Liam Neeson

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is officially making his big-screen debut this summer, and wrestling fans can now get their first look at “The American Nightmare” in action thanks to the newly released trailer for “The Naked Gun” reboot.

The highly anticipated comedy, hitting theaters August 1st, features Rhodes in a cameo role alongside Hollywood heavyweight Liam Neeson, who takes on the iconic role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. in this legacy sequel to the beloved Leslie Nielsen trilogy.

Rhodes Joins Star-Studded Cast

While Rhodes has described his involvement as “a little cameo,” his inclusion in the film represents a significant milestone for the current WWE superstar. The trailer showcases Rhodes alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes.

“I’m excited about working alongside Liam Neeson and being part of a franchise I grew up watching.” – Cody Rhodes

Directed by Akiva Schaffer (known for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”), the reboot promises to deliver the same blend of slapstick and absurdist humor that made the original series a cult classic, now updated for a new generation of comedy fans.

Perfect Timing for Wrestling’s Crossover Star

Rhodes’ Hollywood debut comes at an ideal time in his wrestling career. Following his impressive 378-day Universal Championship reign that concluded at WrestleMania 41, “The American Nightmare” has remained one of WWE’s most prominent babyfaces and is heavily featured in the company’s summer programming.

The timing couldn’t be better for wrestling fans, as Rhodes will be simultaneously dominating WWE’s summer schedule with major appearances at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and other premium events while his movie hits theaters nationwide.

Following WWE’s Hollywood Tradition

Rhodes joins a growing list of WWE superstars who have successfully transitioned between the squared circle and the silver screen. This cameo appearance builds on his previous television work, including roles on “Arrow” and “Warehouse 13,” establishing him as a legitimate crossover entertainment personality.

The move also highlights the continued mainstream appeal of WWE’s biggest stars, with Rhodes bringing his considerable fanbase to what’s expected to be one of the summer’s most talked-about comedies.

“The Naked Gun” hits theaters nationwide on August 1, 2025, giving wrestling fans the perfect opportunity to see their favorite WWE superstar in an entirely new setting. With Rhodes continuing to dominate WWE programming throughout the summer, 2025 is shaping up to be another big for “The American Nightmare” both in and out of the ring.