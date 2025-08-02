Cody Rhodes Addresses Heel Turn Rumors Ahead of SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has revealed his thoughts on a potential heel turn.

With John Cena seemingly reverting back to his babyface persona ahead of their SummerSlam encounter, there have been rumblings of the American Nightmare potentially joining the dark side to win back the WWE title at the upcoming PLE.

The former champion discussed the potential of a heel turn during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He mentioned how being a heel is much easier in today’s world compared to being a babyface. Cody Rhodes claimed however, that having the connection with fans as a babyface is special:

“There’s always this argument: ‘Oh, Cody should turn heel. Will he turn?’ I don’t think so. They can boo all they want. If certain people decide, ‘Yeah, Cody’s a heel to me,’ that’s fine. But I don’t think I’d ever turn, because there’s just too much of a connection with the people who were on board with me from the beginning.”

Cody Rhodes later discussed how heels usually get the best social media posts and one-liners while babyfaces struggle to come up with something interesting. He explained that you have to rise above all that to be a good wrestling hero, which is not an easy feat.

The former AEW star will be challenging the 17-time world champion in a Street Fight at night two of SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium this Sunday.