Cody Rhodes On John Cena Matches: “The Long Game Is The Game”

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared his perspective on his two-match series with John Cena in 2025, explaining that he views the widely criticized WrestleMania 41 main event and the highly praised SummerSlam rematch as two parts of the same story. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes acknowledged the fan disappointment surrounding their first encounter but explained that the “lack of a match” at WrestleMania was essential to the beauty and success of what they were able to create at SummerSlam.

The two matches had drastically different reactions from fans. Their first encounter at WrestleMania 41 saw John Cena defeat Rhodes to capture his historic 17th world championship, a result that was met with widespread criticism from fans who felt it was a bad match. Their rematch at SummerSlam, however, was a completely different story. In a match that is considered a contender for Match of the Year, Rhodes defeated Cena to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

“I hate saying this, but part of the beauty of how great that match is, was the lack of a match that really took place at WrestleMania in a sense,” Rhodes said. “Sometimes the long game is the game. I treat them as they were the same match, and then we just got to use all the bells and whistles”.

When host Pat McAfee asked if he was saying the two matches were like the “first half and second half” of a game, Rhodes confirmed that was his perspective. “Yeah, exactly. I don’t wanna quote Mr Heyman here, but the chapters, the innings, all those things. It’s a long game,” he replied.

Rhodes is set to take on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to determine the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion at Crown Jewel.