Cody Rhodes On Logan Paul: “He Is Going To End Up Being World Champion”

Cody Rhodes has offered massive praise for United States Champion Logan Paul, calling him one of the “hardest working people” he’s ever seen and predicting that he will one day become a world champion in WWE.

Speaking on a new episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, Rhodes was asked if he gets mad at how quickly Paul has taken to professional wrestling. “No. If he had just stepped in and was immediately as good as he was, I’d be furious,” Rhodes said. “One of the hardest working people I’ve ever seen… He took it as seriously as anybody ever.”

“The American Nightmare” then made a bold prediction about Paul’s future, stating his belief that the social media megastar will eventually reach the pinnacle of the industry. “I have a feeling he is going to end up being World Champion or WWE Champion as some point. The internet will explode and we’ll be fine. He is very special,” Rhodes stated. “As legitimate as a prick as you can meet, but I love having him on the team. He is a massive asset to WWE. Going to be a future champion, for sure.”

Rhodes’ high praise comes just one night after Logan Paul competed in a high-profile celebrity tag team match on Night One of SummerSlam. Paul teamed with Drew McIntyre to score a victory over the team of Randy Orton and musical artist Jelly Roll, adding another major win to his impressive resume.