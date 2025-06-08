Cody Rhodes Comments On Pinning John Cena At Money In The Bank

Cody Rhodes is the foil in John Cena’s final run.

Thanks to a surprise return from R-Truth, The American Nightmare was able to pick up a big victory at tonight’s Money In The Bank main event. Teaming with Jey Uso, he not only defeated the duo of Cena and Logan Paul, but he ended up pinning the Cenation Leader. In the wrestling world, this usually earns Rhodes the right to challenge John for the WWE title in the near future.

The AEW co-founder was asked about this during his appearance on the post-Money In The Bank press conference. While Cody Rhodes said that he doesn’t want to make the whole thing about himself, he noted that he was born to be in tough situations like the one against John Cena in his final run:

“LA, thank you very much. I had someone earlier tell me, and it meant a lot to me. They said, ‘You’re swimming upstream because here you are. You’re the foil for John Cena. It’s John Cena’s final run which we all wanted to see and he’s broke the record.’ What a position that is for me to be in. It’s almost a lose-lose, but the truth is, that’s the position I was born to be in. That’s the position that I want to be in. I’m not going to get into the talk about rematches or what’s next. I simply don’t want to make tonight about myself. This was a wonderful moment that I got to share with my brother, Jey Uso, and we got R-Truth back. I’m just happy about that. Thank you.”

Rhodes also discussed the surprise return of R-Truth during the post show. While Triple H told the fans that it was ‘all part of the show’, Cody pretty much confirmed that the officials were forced to change their minds due to fan backlash. You can check out what he said here.