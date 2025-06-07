Cody Rhodes Comments On R-Truth’s WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has thanked the fans for R Truth’s WWE return.

Fans were not happy with the news of Truth’s release from the promotion that came earlier this month. Crowds chanted for him at every WWE show and people voiced their opinion on social media as well.

All this resulted in the higher ups reconsidering their stand and the former NWA champion ended up making his surprise return to the company during the Money In The Bank PPV this Saturday night.

The American Nightmare addressed R-Truth’s return during his appearance on the MITB post-show. Cody Rhodes said that it’s their job to give fans what they want and thanked the people for letting them know about it:

“The truth is, you guys wanted Truth. It’s always our job, everybody up here, everybody over here, Triple H, Nick Khan, it’s always our job to give you what you want, so thank you guys for letting us know,”

Cody Rhodes ended up benefiting the most from this surprise return. After Truth laid Cena out, he was able to pin the 17-time world champion to win in the Money In The Bank main event.

In wrestling terms, this earns the former WWE champion the right to challenge for the title in near future and it’d be interesting to see when this rematch takes place.