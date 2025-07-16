Cody Rhodes On Randy Orton: “We Could Do a Six-month Program That Leads to WrestleMania”

Cody Rhodes recently defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but “The American Nightmare” believes their story is far from over. In a new interview, Rhodes stated that he sees the potential for a much longer program with his former Legacy stablemate.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Rhodes discussed his history with Orton and stated that there is plenty of material for a more in-depth rivalry down the line.

“Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone,” Rhodes said. “It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes… I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too.”

Rhodes’ victory over Orton at Night of Champions earned him an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam. He reflected on his current run in the company, calling it a special time in his career.

“This is uncharted and undiscovered in terms of what I envisioned for myself and WWE,” said Rhodes. “For my time here, this is the cherry on top. It’s a really special time.”

While a future program with Orton may be down the road, Rhodes’ immediate focus is on his championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd. As for Randy Orton, he has entered a new rivalry of his own and is scheduled to team with musical artist Jelly Roll to take on the new alliance of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at the same event.