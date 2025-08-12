Cody Rhodes Believes It’ll Be ‘Very Hard’ To Get Third Match With Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has commented on a potential third match with Roman Reigns.

The two top WWE stars have faced each other in two singles matches since Cody’s return to WWE. The Tribal Chief defeated Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and the American Nightmare then traded the loss for a win over Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

During his recent interview with SI Media podcast, the WWE champion was asked about a potential third match with his arch rival, and he expressed contentment with how their rivalry ended. Cody Rhodes also suggested that a third match between the two will be very hard to book:

“I’m very happy with what we put out there. I always try to wax poetic about him, anytime I’ve ever said something a little snarky, I guess it’s been more for entertainment. But I can tell you, that’s probably a very hard match to have happen.”

I Don’t Know His Outlook: Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns turned face after his WrestleMania 40 loss. The Head of the Table even teamed with Cody to take on The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa at Bad Blood last year. Due to these developments, a lot of people believe that Rhodes will have to turn heel to make the third match interesting.

Cody Rhodes said that he is not against facing the former Undisputed Champion once again but he doesn’t know what Roman thinks about a third match:

“But I could see it being very significant, it happening again. And for the fans who really make this all up… for that, you can’t just have two, you know? We split it. So that third exists. And a lot of times, sometimes matches can go in the file of the greatest match that never happened. I’m certainly not adverse to it. I don’t know what his outlook on it is. We’re different than we were. And again, not adverse to it, because we’re split. He won one, I won the other.”

The former AEW star also talked about his SummerSlam match with John Cena during the show and revealed if there was any talk of turning him heel at the PLE. You can check out his remarks here.