Cody Rhodes On The Rock: “I Consider Him Always There”

Cody Rhodes has commented on the status of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, stating that while he considers “The Final Boss” to always be a part of WWE, fans should let him have his moment in Hollywood.

Speaking with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, Rhodes was asked about a potential return for The Rock. He expressed his support for The Rock’s current focus on his acting career.

“Right now, what he’s doing, people need to let him have his moment. Working with (Martin) Scorsese, Smashing Machine, he’s really going for it,” Rhodes said. “As a wrestler, love or hate, you enjoy that. You see that and go, ‘Get this done.'”

Rhodes clarified that just because The Rock isn’t on television, it doesn’t mean he isn’t part of the company, citing his role on the TKO Board of Directors. “I consider him always there just because he is truly on the board and massive part of our world,” he said. The Rock’s last on-screen appearance was at the Elimination Chamber event, where his actions led to John Cena’s heel turn against Rhodes.

While The Rock’s return to television is uncertain, his family’s story is a central focus in WWE. The ongoing civil war within The Bloodline will see his cousins, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, reunite at SummerSlam this weekend to take on the faction now led by Solo Sikoa. Many fans continue to speculate that “The Final Boss” could eventually return to get involved in the family drama.