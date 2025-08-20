Cody Rhodes On Turning Heel: “I Just Don’t Have Any Interest”

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the top babyfaces in the industry, and despite calls from some fans for a heel turn, “The American Nightmare” has made it clear that he has “no interest” in making that change.

Speaking on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with fellow superstar Becky Lynch, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of turning to the dark side. He stated that it’s simply not something he feels he could put his full effort into.

“I have the complete opposite outlook. On all these metrics, on all of these measurables, I just don’t have any interest in being a bad guy,” Rhodes said. “I just don’t know if I could do it. I don’t know if my heart would be in it.”

The conversation came up while Rhodes and Lynch were discussing her own successful run as a heel. This is not the first time Rhodes has addressed the topic, as fans have consistently fantasy-booked a heel turn for him since his return to WWE.

He has previously stated that if he were to ever turn heel, it would be so extreme that it would “get him canceled.” Reports have also indicated that WWE currently has no internal plans to change his character’s alignment.

After defeating John Cena at SummerSlam, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre on the following SmackDown, officially kicking off his next feud. The rivalry between the two top stars is expected to lead to a championship match at the upcoming premium live event in Indianapolis on September 20.