Cody Rhodes: Paul Heyman Saying I Passed Dusty Is ‘Asinine’

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been public about his mission to “finish the story” and honor his father, the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. While his entire journey has been compared to his father’s, Rhodes recently shared his complicated feelings about a specific compliment from Paul Heyman.

NBA Champion Matt Barnes recorded a new episode of his ALL THE SMOKE podcast, and joining him was Rhodes. As they were conversing, Rhodes recounted Paul Heyman stating that Cody had finally surpassed his father in the wrestling world.

Rhodes explained his immediate public reaction versus his internal feelings, noting that while he feels the statement is “asinine,” he also enjoyed the compliment.

“Mr. Heyman, Paul Heyman, the other day had said that he thought I had passed — he had mentioned it in an interview — he thought I had passed my dad in terms of the wrestling game and to me, that’s asinine and I don’t believe so. But, as he was saying it, inside I was like, yeah. Yeah. You wanna get there.”

The comparison from Heyman carries significant weight, as Heyman was a contemporary of Dusty Rhodes and is one of the most respected minds in the industry. For Cody, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship was the goal his father never achieved.