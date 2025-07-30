Cody Rhodes Reveals He Felt ‘Disrespected’ in AEW: ‘I Wouldn’t Stand for It’

Cody Rhodes has opened up about his controversial departure from AEW, revealing he felt “disrespected” by the company he helped build alongside The Elite.

In a candid interview on The Ringer podcast, Rhodes detailed the personal nature of his exit from All Elite Wrestling in early 2022, drawing a sharp distinction between corporate decisions and personal betrayal.

“If I ever felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built…that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all,” Rhodes explained. “Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends. That we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it.”

“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love.”



Cody Rhodes discusses what led to his departure from AEW. pic.twitter.com/U8RYZ90rHD — The Ringer (@ringer) July 31, 2025

The former AEW Executive Vice President emphasized his philosophy on success, stating:

“The greatest revenge on Earth is success. I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.”

Rhodes, who left AEW alongside wife Brandi, acknowledged there’s “clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love” between him and his former colleagues Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega.

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has captured the Undisputed WWE Championship and headlined multiple WrestleMania events, seemingly validating his decision to leave the company he co-founded.