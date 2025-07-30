Cody Rhodes Reveals The Job His Daughter Thinks He Has

In the new “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix, Cody Rhodes shared a heartwarming and humorous story about his family life, revealing that his four-year-old daughter, Liberty, has a unique idea of what he does for a living.

During the first episode of the series, Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, first revealed her daughter’s perception of her father’s career. “Libby thinks that Cody is a professional dancer,” Brandi said. Cody then explained why his daughter came to that conclusion, connecting it to the spectacle of his ring entrance.

“Because she saw entrances, which is the big music and the lighting, I think she thinks there’s a component of dancing to it and has asked me before, ‘are you going to go dancing?’, ‘will you be dancing,’” Cody explained.

“The American Nightmare,” who has had a long and storied career across multiple major wrestling promotions, said he is more than happy to embrace his daughter’s view of his profession.

“I think she’s even said when we showed her a couple of clips on YouTube, ‘oh, this is the dancing.’ It’s not the worst… parallel. I’m good with that,” he said. “If.. when asked what Papa does for a living, ‘I’m a dancer’. For my daughter, I’ll be the best dang dancer I possibly can be.”

Rhodes will be “dancing” his way to the ring this coming weekend for the biggest match of his current WWE run. He is scheduled to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight in the main event of Night Two of the SummerSlam premium live event on Sunday, August 3rd.