Cody Rhodes
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Cody Rhodes Was Kept In The Dark Over WWE ESPN Deal

by Thomas Lowson

WWE’s blockbuster ESPN deal caught many by surprise, including new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Speaking during his ESPN SportsCenter appearance, Rhodes shared that despite being a top name within the promotion, he was only given a few hours notice before the news broke.

“We were also talking off air—complete secrecy with this thing. They just gave me the Iggy. They said, ‘Hey…just be ready. There’s something’s going to happen on Wednesday, and look at this to be part of this family.’ What an honor.”

This sense of secrecy wasn’t confined to Rhodes alone. Instead, the secrecy extended throughout WWE’s roster, with talent placed “on standby” without knowing what was coming.

“I wasn’t going to tell anyone, you know. I didn’t know. You were like, we were all put on standby.”

The level of confidentiality speaks to the magnitude of the deal, which will bring WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank to ESPN platforms starting in 2026. The partnership represents one of WWE’s most significant business moves as the company continues its record-breaking momentum.

Even Rhodes, now in his second reign as WWE Champion, was kept largely in the dark until the final moment. This serves as a testament to WWE’s commitment to controlling the narrative around what he called “the perfect match” between sports entertainment and ESPN.

ESPN Become US Home of All WWE Premium Live Events Starting In 2026
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News