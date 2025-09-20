Watch: Cody Rhodes Confronted By Seth Rollins At WrestlePalooza Post Show

A big confrontation after WrestlePalooza.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes picked up a big victory at WWE’s first ESPN PPV tonight. He defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his title in the main event of the show.

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, on the other hand, did not defend his title at the event. He instead teamed up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to take on a returning AJ Lee and CM Punk. The Architect ended up suffering a loss in this bout.

The American Nightmare appeared on the WrestlePalooza post-show after his victory. Interestingly, he was interrupted by The Visionary. The two champions came face to face and raised their titles before Rollins retreated.

This confrontation came after WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will face each other for the Crown Jewel Championship at the event of the same name from Perth, Australia, on October 11.

The two world champions have a lot of history together. Rollins was Cody’s first opponent upon his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38, leading to a series of matches. The former Shield member then also helped the AEW co-founder to end Roman Reigns’ historic title reign at WrestleMania 40.

WWE has not announced any other matches for the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV, and we’ll have to see if any other champions square off against each other at the PLE next month.